MSP facing parliamen-tary questi-ons ban

A North-east MSP faces being banned from asking parliamentary questions for two weeks.
Holyrood’s standards committee upheld a complaint that Aberdeenshire West Conservative Alexander Burnett failed to properly declare business links.
Aberdeen SNP councillor Christian Allard - a former MSP - complained after Mr Burnett, a non-executive director and minority shareholder in Bancon Development Holdings, lodged questions regarding another property firm’s proposed development in Banchory.
In response to the ruling, Mr Burnett said: “I have made a full and open declaration of my business interests in accordance with parliamentary rules.
“It was my judgement at the time that there was no conflict of interest as I was simply acting on behalf of several hundred very concerned constituents.
“However, I accept the decision of the committee in this case and will not contest any sanction that is imposed.”
It was the second time in a fortnight that the MSP had been pulled up by the committee.
He was admonished for failing to declare his registered business interests when challenging business rate rises.
