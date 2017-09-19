MSP launches film project

An MSP has launched a collaborative project for students at college in the North East to create a film around the dangers of social media including sexting and revenge porn.

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin, herself a former lecturer at NESCol (North East Scotland College) will judge video packages put together by second year students studying a HND Creative Industry: Television.

Ms Martin came up with the idea in a bid to get young people more engaged with the dangers centred around their use of the internet and social media apps. She has been a vociferous campaigner on the issue for some time and became more involved in raising awareness after an incident in her constituency involving an 11-year-old girl earlier this year

The competition will be led by the MSP alongside course lecturer Ryan McFarlane and curriculum and quality manager Tony Young.

Ms Martin said: “The college provides great opportunities for its students to be creative and I felt video created by young people for young people would be an important step in helping educate not only teenagers but parents and teachers too. It is important we can see the challenges and temptations with social media that are faced by young people all over the North-East.

“This issue is one that continues to snowball and one of the most important things we can do right now is to all become more educated on this issue. I look forward to working with the college staff and students over the coming months,” she added