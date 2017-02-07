MSP shows support for Aberdeenshire South Foodbank

A North-east politician has shown his support for the Aberdeenshire South Foodbank based in Banchory.

Mike Rumbles, Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP for North East Scotland, visited at the foodbank on Monday (February 6), which is based in Banchory behind the West Church, to better understand and support the work it does.

It serves the whole of the southern part of Aberdeenshire from Inverurie over to Braemar and down to the Mearns, providing an emergency stopgap for local people in crisis.

The foodbank accepts non-perishable in-date food, as well as toiletries, as donations to be given to local people in crisis, as well as signposting those in greater need to agencies.

Mr Rumbles said: “I am delighted to have the opportunity to see the support that the Aberdeenshire South Foodbank offer to the people of the surrounding area.

“Helping those in Aberdeenshire who have fallen on hard times is particularly important.

“With such an important service they deserve all the support they can get.

“I’ve been very impressed with the hard work and commitment by the volunteers at the foodbank in Banchory.”

For more information about the Aberdeenshire South Foodbank visit the website: https://aberdeenshiresouth.foodbank.org.uk, send an email to info@aberdeenshiresouth.foodbank.org.uk or telephone 07926 969408.