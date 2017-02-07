Scottish Labour selects candidate for Aboyne ward

Scottish Labour has selected Claire Millar as its candidate for the Aboyne ward in the forthcoming Aberdeenshire Council elections.

Claire is a busy mother of six living in the Aboyne area where her children attend school.

Education is an area close to her heart and she strongly believes all children, regardless of their parent’s income, deserve the same start in life.

Claire wants to make positive changes to her ward and relishes the possibility of getting things done.

She said: “At present I don’t see anyone representing the views of families like mine in our ward and there are many local issues which aren’t being tackled.”

Claire believes that Aboyne, Upper Deeside and Donside residents are feeling the pinch of SNP austerity and cuts to local services.

Since the last council elections, Aboyne’s maternity unit, council office and police station have all been closed.

She added: “We also have a serious housing crisis with a shortage of family sized affordable accommodation.”

The ward for Aboyne and district is called Aboyne, Upper Deeside and Donside.

Aberdeenshire Council elections will take place on Thursday, May 4.