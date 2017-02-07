Scottish Labour selects candidate for Banchory ward

Scottish Labour has selected Iain Gillies as its candidate for the Banchory ward in the forthcoming Aberdeenshire Council elections.

Iain has lived in Strachan for the last 14 years and was formerly the post master of Strachan village shop.

He is married to Wendy and, with children at both Strachan Primary and Banchory Academy, has a strong interest in education.

Iain has been actively involved with trade union activity all his life because he has a strong belief in the need to protect staff at work by balanced and calm representation.

Iain believes everyone – staff and management – benefit from this approach.

He said: “I’m standing because I believe that as a Scottish Labour councillor I would bring the ability to challenge when things are wrong and not just pay lip service to constituents.

“I strongly believe that I can fight for the needs and rights of the people living in the area.”

Iain would be very keen to hear about voters’ concerns and would be happy to be contacted.

The ward for Banchory and district is called Banchory and Mid Deeside.

Aberdeenshire Council elections will take place on Thursday, May 4.