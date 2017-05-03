SNP and Tories select candidates

The SNP and Scottish Conservatives have named their candidates for the West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine constituency in the general election on June 8.

Stuart Donaldson will bid to retain his seat for the Nationalists, which he won in 2015 with a 7,033 majority, while Andrew Bowie will contest it for the Tories.

At 25, Mr Donaldson, who grew up in Banchory, has been the youngest male MP at Westminster.

He said: “It is an absolute privilege to represent the area in which I grew up and call home.

“I want the very best for everyone who lives and works in this area.

“That is why I will continue to work with stakeholders to promote Aberdeenshire as a key tourist destination.

“I will continue to lobby mobile and broadband providers to enhance our rural economy, continue to be a vocal supporter and advocate of our local industries from oil and gas to farming and continue my work on equality and empowerment.”

He added: “Over the past two years I have worked hard to represent all my constituents and engage with businesses, communities and organisations across West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine.

“My work for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine has only just begun and I will approach this election with the same energy and enthusiasm that I take to work every day as an MP.”

Mr Bowie, a former officer in the Royal Navy, currently works at the Scottish Parliament as head of office for MSP Liam Kerr and has also served as a rural affairs advisor and parliamentary assistant to MEP Ian Duncan in Brussels.

The 29-year-old was educated at Inverurie Academy, Britannia Royal Naval College and the University of Aberdeen. Mr Bowie said: “I am delighted to have been selected to stand in West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine.

“This area decisively rejected independence in 2014 and I will be appealing to Unionist voters to send the SNP a strong message that we do not want another referendum.

“Recent polls make it clear that only the Scottish Conservatives can stand up to the SNP in constituencies across Scotland – particularly here in Aberdeenshire.

“The Scottish Conservative and Unionists have shown at last year’s Holyrood election and in three local by-elections that we have the strength to take on the SNP and win.”