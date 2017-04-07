SNP candidate for Banchory and Mid Deeside ward

Councillor Linda Clark is to retire from Ward 16, Banchory and Mid Deeside, at the forthcoming election in May.

SNP candidate Eileen Durno is to stand for election in the ward.

Cllr Clark said: “I have been privileged to serve in the Ward for the last 10 years as part of the three women team.

“I am now very happy to hand over the reins to Eileen Durno and would ask folk to place their trust in a committed local volunteer.”

Eileen said: ”It would be my honour to serve the constituents of Banchory and Mid Deeside and see the following as my priorities:

“1. To play my part as an effective team member ensuring that everyone has my attention and commitment.

“2. To strive to ensure that our local health centre comes on stream as soon as possible.

“3. To work with Stagecoach to get a fit-for-purpose service along the Deeside corridor.

“4. To work with the community to have a crossing at Morrisons supermarket installed. This area is one where vulnerable people including the elderly, families with children often in prams, young people on bikes etc. struggle amidst fast traffic to get across Nth Deeside Rd.”