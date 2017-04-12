SNP choose candidates

The SNP has selected its candidates for Huntly, Strathbogie and Howe of Alford at the May council elections.

Gwyneth Petrie has been a councillor for the ward since a by-election in 2015.

She works as an office manager for Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin, and has a legal degree and diploma.

Kate Monahan has a background in corporate communication, with a post graduate degree in political communication. She works as a constituency support manager for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Stuart Donaldson.

Ms Petrie said: “I was born and brought up in Huntly, and Kate has an excellent understanding of the Alford area through her work. Together, we can be a strong and effective team.”

Ms Monahan said: “I’m keen to stand up for schools, cares services and charities.”