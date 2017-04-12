Search

SNP choose candidates

SNP candidates for Huntly, Strathbogie and Howe of Alford, Kate Monahan, left, and Gwyneth Petrie

SNP candidates for Huntly, Strathbogie and Howe of Alford, Kate Monahan, left, and Gwyneth Petrie

The SNP has selected its candidates for Huntly, Strathbogie and Howe of Alford at the May council elections.

Gwyneth Petrie has been a councillor for the ward since a by-election in 2015.

She works as an office manager for Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin, and has a legal degree and diploma.

Kate Monahan has a background in corporate communication, with a post graduate degree in political communication. She works as a constituency support manager for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Stuart Donaldson.

Ms Petrie said: “I was born and brought up in Huntly, and Kate has an excellent understanding of the Alford area through her work. Together, we can be a strong and effective team.”

Ms Monahan said: “I’m keen to stand up for schools, cares services and charities.”