SNP’s candidate in Banchory and Mid Deeside

The SNP has selected its candidate for Banchory and Mid Deeside.

Eileen Durno, from Banchory, will contest the ward at the forthcoming council elections.

Ms Durno, 53, was born and educated in the town and recently graduated as a mature student in health studies who now works as a carer in Dalvenie Resource Centre.

The mother-of-two is vice-chair of Banchory Community Council, sits on the Marr Area Community Safety Group and played a leading role in the recent Banchory Community Action Plan, which she sees as pivotal for the aspirations of local people.

She said: “I really understand the many issues and concerns people have told me about.”