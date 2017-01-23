Protest on Deeside as Trump is sworn in

A Banchory group joined in the Bridges not Walls protest that took place across Scotland on Donald Trump's inauguration day.

A banner was unfurled from the town's River Dee bridge.

Banners were dropped over 150 bridges throughout the UK as the 45th US president was sworn in.

Organisers of the Banchory demonstration insisted it was not a party political protest.

Spokeswoman Nicola Chambury said: "This was in solidarity with all those groups insulted or disparaged or threatened during the USA’s presidential campaign and other political campaigns here in Europe.

"It was not a party political protest but one to give voice to the idea that what is important at this time is to build bridges not walls."