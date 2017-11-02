Pupils do their bit for bonfire night

Pupils from Banchory Primary School have been busily putting the finishing touches to the guy for the town’s bonfire night this Saturday.

The youngsters from P3D have built a two-metre tall, tartan-clad figure which they have called Daddy-Long-Legs.

Class teacher Tracey Murray said the children are delighted to be making this year’s guy and have been excitedly going about their task.

Some of the pupils will also have the thrill of starting the fireworks display by pressing the big red button.

The Banchory and District Round Table event will be held at the King George V Park.

The spectacular has been organised by the Round Table for more than 30 years and has been a mainstay in the local calendar for many families.

The bonfire will be lit at 6.30 pm with the first firework being set off at 7pm.

Fireworxs Scotland will then get the display under way.

The event is free to attend, however donations made on the evening go towards covering the costs and ensure the event not only is a great night out, but also generates money for local good causes and charities.

The display is run by volunteers.

Organisers are grateful for suitable waste wood and garden trimmings for the bonfire.

These can be dropped off between 8am-2pm on Saturday in the King George V Park or, in many cases, arrangements can be made for collection in return for a donation.

For the latest information on the event and contact details visit www.banchorybonfire.com or www.facebook.com/BanchoryRT