Put yourself in the driving seat at AECC

Next week the John Clark Motor Group will bring all their Motability brands together under one roof for a special Motability event at Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre (AECC).

The free to attend event is open to all and includes complimentary lunch.

Taking place on Monday, June 26, the event offers a relaxed and enjoyable day where visitors can speak to motability scheme specialists, the informative event has the benefit of having all the John Clark Motor Group Motability brands in one place.

Experts from Shop Mobility will also be present to discuss their range of mobility scooters, power chairs, wheelchairs and walking aids.

Sara Lagerman, Group Digital Project Controller at John Clark Motor Group said: “We understand the importance of the Motability Scheme for our customers and are always honoured to host such an important event to our local community, we can’t wait to welcome the guests and help them discover the opportunities that we can offer.”

Louise Stewart, sales and marketing director at AECC, commented: “The Motability event adds something different to our calendar of upcoming events, and we look forward to welcoming the John Clark Motor Group to AECC.”

The event takes place on Monday, June 26 at AECC, from 10am to 4pm.