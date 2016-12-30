Queen’s New Year Honours list announced

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has congratulated all those included in the Queen’s New Year Honours list, including the 98 Scottish recipients.

Andy Murray OBE will receive a Knighthood for services to tennis and charity, while Katherine Grainger CBE will receive a Damehood for services to rowing and charity. Five Olympic and Paralympic medallists will also become Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE).

Other Scots awarded MBEs include Josh Littlejohn, the co-founder of homeless charity, Social Bite. Four recipients will become Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE), over thirty individuals will become Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM) and thirteen will receive an OBE, Officer of the Order of the British Empire.

Three Police Scotland officers will receive the Queen’s Police Medal. Scottish Fire and Rescue Service Watch Manager Ian Bell will accept the Queen’s Fire Service Medal and Head of Service at the Scottish Ambulance Service, John Alexander, will receive the Queen’s Ambulance Service Medal.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “The Queen’s New Year Honours list provides richly deserved recognition for Scots who have shown outstanding service in their chosen fields and admirable dedication in their local communities.

“As a massive tennis fan who, like millions, watched in awe this year as Andy Murray reached the pinnacle of his sport by becoming world number one, I am absolutely delighted to see his talent, achievement and sheer hard work recognized in this way.

“And, having cheered Katherine Grainger on in successive Olympic Games, most recently in Rio this summer, I could not be more pleased to see Scotland’s most successful female Olympian honoured with a Damehood.

“It’s equally great to see the incredible achievements of many of our Olympic and Paralympic stars recognized with well-deserved honours.

“But it’s not just people in public life who have had their achievements rewarded - every single person on this list has achieved remarkable things and my heartfelt congratulations go out to all of them.

“Every one of us in Scotland should take pride in and inspiration from those who have gone above and beyond in serving their local communities and whose achievements are rightly celebrated today.”