Queen's surprise visit to Aboyne Games

A surprise royal visitor helped to crown celebrations marking the 150-year history of Aboyne Highland Games.

The Queen made her first visit to the Deeside event on Saturday.

An estimated crowd of more than 9,500 from around the world descended on the Green.

The Queen dedicated the new Aboyne caber which was specially commissioned to mark the anniversary and featured in the afternoon’s events.

Alistair Grant, games chairman, said: “It was an honour and a privilege to welcome Her Majesty to Aboyne Highland Games to mark our 150th anniversary.

"She took a real interest in how our new Aboyne caber was crafted and seemed particularly taken to learn about the visits her ancestors had made to the games.

"Our first royal visit was in 1873, when the then Prince of Wales, later Edward VII, attended and it is wonderful to continue that long association with the royal family today."