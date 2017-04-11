Rain or shine, Judith launches BBQ Time

One of the country’s most popular TV weather presenters, Judith Ralston, swapped forecasting for flame grilling on Monday (April 10) to launch a new nation-wide fund-raising initiative.

The Big Scotch Beef Sizzle, run by Scotland’s Hospices Together, is set to see a burst of BBQ activity taking place throughout Scotland during June to raise funds for hospices around the country.

Supported by Scotch Beef PGI, the initiative will encourage Scots to get steaks and burgers on the barby to raise vital funds for hospice care.

Scotland’s Hospices Together is a national partnership of ten of Scotland’s independent hospices and the Children’s Hospice Association Scotland (CHAS). The partnership aims to support and to highlight the work of hospice care in Scotland.

Judith, who regularly presents the weather on prime-time TV, said she couldn’t think of a better way to catch up with friends and family while raising money for such a worthwhile cause.

“One of the joys of our country is the variety, and unpredictability, of our weather which means hosting a BBQ is always an adventure!

“The secret is to be prepared – pack an umbrella along with the suncream and there will be nothing to stop the fun!” said Judith.

“I would encourage everyone to get involved in the Big Scotch Beef Sizzle which is a fantastic way to your local hospice and your local community,” she added.

John Brady, head of fundraising at St Andrew’s Hospice and Chair of Scotland’s Hospices Together, said: “We are delighted to be launching our first ever national fundraising campaign ‘The Big Scotch Beef Sizzle’ today, with huge thanks to Scotch Beef PGI for supporting this initiative.

“We would like to encourage as many people as possible across Scotland to host a barbeque in June to support their local Hospice. These hospices provide end-of-life care and support to patients and their families and are reliant on donations and voluntary support to continue providing that care.”

Carol McLaren, Head of Communications at Quality Meat Scotland, said: “This initiative offers a great opportunity to for people to take time out together and enjoy cooking top quality local food, like Scotch Beef PGI, with friends and family while at the same time supporting a cause which is the heart of our local communities.”

For more information on how to get involved with The Big Scotch Beef Sizzle, visit: http://www.scotlandshospices.org/events/scotch-beef-sizzle.aspx

Recipes and information about Scotch Beef PGI, can be found at www.scotchkitchen.co.uk or follow @ScotchKitchen on Facebook or Twitter.