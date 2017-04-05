Reduced speed limit on busy road

The introduction of a reduced speed limit on a busy section of a Deeside road has been welcomed by campaigners.

The A980 Banchory to Torphins has a limit of 60mph at Milton of Campfield, and there is an advisory of 50mph.

Following a report to a recent meeting of the Marr Area Committee, it was agreed that a 40mph limit should be introduced on that stretch of the route.

A statutory four-week consultation will now take place with a 21-day period for public feedback.

The area near Campfield has been a main worry because of speed and road lay-out, particularly around the filling station.

Torphins Community Council has been in discussion with Aberdeenshire Council and Police Scotland over the problem.

A community council spokesperson said: “There has been a long campaign over decades to address safety at the bends and junction on this section of road, where there have been many accidents over the years.

“The community council has also requested signage of accident statistics to reinforce the safety message,

“The 40 mph speed limit will reduce speed through the area, improving safety on the road, and for traffic exiting Campfield Filling Station.”

Local councillor Peter Argyle has also welcomed the move.

He said: ““I am really pleased that Torphins Community Council’s efforts over the years have resulted in significant progress towards making this section of road safer for everyone.

“There has been a long history of accidents along this section of road but with no one obvious cause. Reducing speeds will make it safer and I have been happy to support the community council over this.

“We will now have the period of statutory consultation. I hope that will show further local support for this measure.”

The most recent fatality on this section of the A980 was last September when a motorcyclist died in a collision with a van.