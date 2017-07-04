Relief as missing dog is found after five days

A relieved Banchory family have expressed their thanks after their pet dog, missing in the Scolty Hill area for five days, was found safe.

Lola, an 11-month-old miniature dachshund, disappeared on a walk last Thursday and despite an extensive search - assisted through social media - there was no sign of her.

Just when hope was beginning to fade, two Banchory Academy pupils, Emma Sibson and Catey Visocchi, found Lola on Monday night in a field at Auchattie.

The dog has been checked over by a vet and, other than a few scratches and some weight loss, is fine.

Owner Sarah Raitt said: “We are so grateful to the schoolgirls and everyone who helped to find Lola.

“We are just relieved to have her home.”