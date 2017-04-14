Road with a stunning view

A new viewpoint has been installed at a picturesque part of a 90-mile route taking in the Cairngorms.

Young Scottish architects Angus Richie and Daniel Tyler have designed a giant square arch that gives a unique view across the River Avon at Tomintoul.

The box-like structure has mirrored interior walls that reflect the landscape that can be seen from two open ends of the installation.

It is the third layby to be upgraded by the Cairngorms National Authority Park - in conjunction with the Scottish Government - on the Snow Roads Scenic Route

This covers the A93 and A939 between Blairgowrie and Grantown-on-Spey, and is part of an ambitious scheme to attract tourists along the route.

Other locations enhanced are at Corgarff and Glenshee.

Peter Crane, head of visitor services for Cairngorms National Authority Park, said: “The latest viewpoint on the Snow Roads Scenic Route that has been installed outside Tomintoul is quite simply stunning.

“It not only encourages visitors to the site but once they have walked the short distance to the viewpoint they are rewarded with a spectacular and truly unique view.”

Aberdeenshire West and Kincardine MP Stuart Donaldson said: “Ambitious projects like this Snow Roads Scheme can help drive more and more people into the great outdoors of Scotland to bask in the backdrop of our unrivalled scenery.”