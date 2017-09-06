Roland is just the ticket in bus driver competition

A Deeside driver has been battling it out with the UK’s best to find the Bus Driver of the Year.

Roland Armbruszt, based at Stagecoach’s Ballater depot, won the local competition and took part in the national final in Blackpool at the weekend.

Although he missed out on the top award, bosses praised him for reaching the final.

To reach that stage, drivers had to sit a driving assessment and multiple choice question paper, including questions on the Highway Code and their legal responsibilities.

Roland, who lives in Ballater, has worked for the company for more than three years and finds his job a rewarding one.

He said: “I never expected to win the local competition and I was excited and proud to go to Blackpool to represent the company.”

He is highly regarded for his customer care skills.

In 2015, Roland was driving through Milltimber when he spotted a toddler running alongside the road with no parent in sight.

He immediately stopped the bus to make sure the child was safe until the parents arrived.

Mark Whitelocks, managing director for Stagecoach North Scotland said: “Stagecoach have always been well represented in this competition which gives our drivers the chance to display their driving and customer care skills.

“We congratulate Roland on his achievement.”