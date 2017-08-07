Rotarians distribute funds

The Rotary Club of Banchory-Ternan has donated more than £23,000 to local, national and international recipients over the last year.

The club has just published a list of beneficiaries from its fundraising efforts.

Local beneficiaries include: 1st Banchory Guides, Banchory Singers, Banchory Initiative - Dee Radio, Banchory Academy (Dux awards, Across Scotland and Orienteering Trip), Seating on the Deeside Way, Durris School, Drumoak Scouts, Forget-me-not Club, dictionaries for local primary schools, Braemar Mountain Rescue, UCAN, Roxburghe House, ALEC, Maggie’s Centre.

National and international recipients: End Polio Now, Malaria No More, Shelterbox, Children in Need, Stroke Awareness, Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie Nurses, Medecins Sans Frontieres UK, MND Scotland, SPARKS, Prostate Cancer UK, CRANES, Little Tears (Chennai), Ryankana School (Rwanda), Mercy Ships, Helambu Project (Nepal), Tafo Trust (Ghana).

Some of the donations are made throughout the year but the majority are awarded in July by the outgoing club president.

Richard Bridger, president for 2016-17, said: “As a group of around 45 active members, the Banchory Rotarians raise funds for those less fortunate than ourselves.

“We thank the generosity of the local community in helping us to raise funds which help us to make a real difference both in the localcommunity and where there is need.

“We enjoy working as a unified team and have a lot of fun in the process.”

In addition, the club also supports Rotary’s own ‘Rotary Foundation’ which in turn allocates US$2 million per week for global charitable projects.

The Foundation is one of the world’s largest NGOs and is committed to humanitarian, disaster relief, medical, hygiene, education,

environmental and peace projects around the globe.

Rotary membership around the world exceeds 1.2 million and is open to both men and women of all nationalities, beliefs and ethnicity.

Banchory Rotarians also support and encourage international exchange visits, sponsors educational, cultural and youth activities and promotes enterprise through the Young Enterprise programme in local schools.

The club meets each Wednesday at 6.15 for 6.30pm in the town’s Burnett Arms Hotel.

David Edmonds succeeds Richard Bridger as president for 2017-18.