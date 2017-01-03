Rotarians praise generosity of local people

Aboyne and Upper Deeside Rotarians have thanked the local community for its support in fundraising.

Club officials say it was particularly important following the devastating floods of a year ago.

More than £87,000 was raised to help people who had been flooded out.

Spokesman Mike Powell said: "The Rotary Club of Aboyne and Upper Deeside are hugely grateful to local people for helping them to raise funds for people in need.

"We were genuinely humbled by local and UK-wide support for our dedicated flood fund which raised more than £87,000.

"The fund also supports community projects to help regeneration after the floods and improve resilience."

During 2016 the club also supported young people, including sponsorship of educational and personal development and sport, working closely with Aboyne Academy and local primary schools.

Over the festive season Aboyne and Ballater Co-op staff assisted Rotarians in offering bag-packing to shoppers in the run-up to Christmas and Hogmanay.

Anyone wanting more information about the work of the club should contact Mike Powell on 013398 86369 or mikepowell.obe@gmail.com; via the Rotary website at www.ribi.org or on Facebook.