Rotary donation to Hurricane Irma appeal

Members of the Rotary Club of Banchory-Ternan have donated £2,000 to aid to the many small Caribbean islands who have suffered damage from storm Irma.

Club president Dave Edmonds said: “Hurricane Irma has impacted with devastating effect on communities across the Caribbean and up into the USA. Unlike the US mainland and Cuba, many islands do not have adequate resources or central government administration to supervise the recovery and repair the massive damage to community, property and local businesses.

“The money will go towards rebuilding the local infrastructure of the smaller islands affected by storm damage.”

Within a few days of the hurricane, UK Rotary clubs had raised over £55,000 for relief in the Caribbean.

As well as raising financial aid, Rotary is a strong supporter of the ShelterBox charity which provides temporary shelter and basic survival equipment for disaster relief around the globe.

Banchory Rotary Club donates four ShelterBoxes per year and some of these are in transit to communities affected by Irma.