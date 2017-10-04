Royal visitor for harvest festival

The Duchess of Rothesay thrilled Deeside pupils this afternoon when she attended a harvest festival.

Camilla spent around an hour at Aboyne Academy for the thanksgiving celebration.

The Duchess chats with Aberdeenshire Provost Bill Howatson after unveiling a plaque. Picture: Jasperimage

She was greeted by head teacher Lorraine Scott before being piped into the school hall by lead piper Fraser Wood.

He was carrying the Aboyne Academy pipe banner, the design of which was approved by the Queen Mother.

The Duchess then took a seat for a short performance by a ceilidh band before touring displays created by 10 local primary schools.

She chatted with pupils and teachers and showed great interest in the exhibits.

Following a song from a choir, Aberdeenshire Provost Bill Howatson invited Camilla to unveil a plaque to mark her visit.

Earlier, she opened an extension to the terminal at Aberdeen International Airport.