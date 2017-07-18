Sandpiper Wildcat team set up in Culter

A new team of Sandpiper Wildcat cardiac responders has been set up in Culter.

The responders will serve the village and surrounding areas and comprises 14 trained volunteers.

They were presented with their new defibrillator, ID badges, jackets and bags at a special presentation in Culter village hall.

The team will work daily shifts to respond to any cardiac arrests within a five-mile radius of Culter.

The Sandpiper Trust was set up with the aim of saving lives across the country - lives which otherwise might have been lost because it’s not always possible for emergency treatment to be administered quickly enough.

It does this through the provision of Sandpiper Bags, for use by specially trained GPs, community nurses, paramedics and A&E consultants, all of whom operate on a voluntary basis.

This has now extended to non-medical volunteers who, equipped with defibrillators, respond to cardiac arrest callouts through the Wildcat initiative.

There are curently 1,000 Sandpiper Bags in the safe hands of volunteer GPs, paramedics and nursers throughout Scotland, from the most rural practice in the Isles to the Borders and everywhere in between.

Working in conjunction with the Scottish Ambulance Service, its trained and fully-equipped responders are primed and ready to act as soon as a high priority 999 call comes in.

The volunteers are often the first to arrive at the scene of an accident or emergency, administering vital pre-hospital care to the patient at the scene.