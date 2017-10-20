School’s fun run cash boost

A fun run held by Hill of Banchory School has raised £1100.

The event, held in early September, was its second 1.5k run.

Last year it raised more than £2000 for the school and the nearby sports village project.

The proceeds this time will again be split.

School groups, ranging from the Lego club to the running club, will receive £600 with the remaining £500 donated to the local charity SCILL (Supporting Children in Learning for Life).

One of the run organisers, mother-of-two Fiona Melville, said: “The fun run was again a great success following on from our first run in 2016.

“It was part of the school fun day and we had a fantastic turnout with more than 160 children running, which was helped by the sun shining.”

Local Olympic snowboarder Ben Kilner started the race and the youngsters were cheered in at the finish by Aberdeen Football Club mascots.

Fiona added: “We had a lot of support from local companies for our raffle prizes and Tesco and Morrisons help to provide the goodie bags and the Deesidedly Tasty Company and CHAP services were very generous with donations to make the event possible.

“We are looking forward to organising next year’s event and helping to encourage children to get running and be active.”

On the eve of the run, an event was held in the school to educate parents and children on feet, footwear, posture and exercise.