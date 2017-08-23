ScotRail is the best performing large train operator in the UK, new figures published today reveal.

The new figures reveal that the ScotRail Alliance’s moving annual average (MAA) - the average performance for the year to 19 August 2017 – is at 90.9 per cent.

This is ahead of the performance improvement plan target of 90.5 per cent, and ahead of the other large operators in the UK.

For the four weeks to 19 August 2017, 92.5 per cent of trains met the industry standard public performance measure (PPM) – the best performance during this period for five years, and well ahead of the 88.9 per cent for the same period last year.

‘Large operators’ are those which ran the most services over the last year.

The recent independent National Rail Passenger Survey, carried out by Transport Focus, revealed that nine out of ten customers are satisfied with ScotRail.

And Tuesday, 22 August, saw the best single day’s performance since Abellio took over the ScotRail franchise.

ScotRail Alliance managing director Alex Hynes said: “The fact that we are the best performing large operator in the UK is down to the hard work of our people in the ScotRail Alliance, a partnership between Abellio ScotRail and Network Rail.

“Our customers have noticed the effort we are making to help them travel about Scotland hassle-free.

“Just last month the independent National Rail Passenger Survey by Transport Focus revealed that nine out of ten passengers are satisfied with ScotRail, equalling our best ever score.

“But we aren’t complacent. We’re working hard to build the best railway Scotland’s ever had. Our new and better trains will deliver faster journeys, more seats and better services for our customers.”