Scout jumble sale bonanza

Banchory Scout leaders have praised the response to the annual jumble sale.

The annual fundraiser, running for more than 45 years, brought in £11,400 to the delight of organisers.

The sale was held at the Scout Hut on April 29 and attracted bargain hunters from throughout Aberdeenshire and further afield.

Vanessa Holmes, Scout GEC secretary, First Banchory Scouts, told the Piper: “It is a great total. This amount can not be raised without the legions of volunteers behind the event.

“We need to thank some local businesses who give us great support by providing trucks and drivers to help collect all the jumble and then do the deliveries on the day.

“We have a large amount of volunteers that help throughout the week and on the day, by sorting out the stuff that comes in and helping with sales.”

Queues for the sale started forming at 8am and when doors opened two hours later, it stretched into the town.

For goods that weren’t sold, this year a recycling committee member organised their disposal.

Vanessa said: “We have been trying every year to improve the way we get rid of the stuff.

“Other charities - Blytheswood, local charity shops, School PTA’s and Books Abroad - all benefited from the left over items.

“Inevitably. some goes to landfill but less and less every year.”

Next year’s sale will be on the last Saturday in April.