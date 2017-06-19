Seagull fledglings found dumped near Cults

Animal welfare charity officials have branded as "callous" the dumping of seagull fledglings near Cults.

A total of 26 young birds were found in Craigton Road by a member of the public.

The Scottish SPCA said that six had already died, and two were put to sleep following veterinary advice. The remaining 18 are being cared for at one of the charity's rescue centres.

Scottish SPCA inspector Fiona McKenzie said: "Removing these fledglings from their nest was particularly callous. At this age they still rely entirely on their parents for sustenance.

"“It would have been a rather difficult task so we know that it’s been deliberate. The parents would not have taken well to their nests being disturbed.

"“Essentially, whoever did this was putting a death sentence on these fledglings."

She added that it is an offence under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 to damage, destroy or otherwise interfere with any nest habitually used by any wild bird.