Search ongoing in North Sea for missing person

Police Scotland can confirm that a search is ongoing in the North Sea to trace a missing person.

Around 9.20pm yesterday (Tuesday, May 9) a report was received that a 49 years-old man who had been working on the Noble Lloyd Noble installation could not be located on board.

The rig is located in the Mariner Field approximately 90 miles (150km) east of Shetland.

Following initial searches of the installation, Police were informed.

Inspector Steve McEwan said: "An extensive search of the rig itself and the water surrounding it is ongoing, led by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA). This involves the use of a search and rescue helicopter, two standby vessels and a platform supply vessel.

"We are working closely with the companies involved and next of kin to keep them informed of any developments".