Seat project on Deeside Way

People using the Deeside Way near Banchory are enjoying the benefits of two new benches on the popular route.

Banchory Rotary Club, in conjunction with Forestry Commission Scotland, have installed the seats in Blackhall Forest, for walkers, cyclists and runners to take a breather.

Both benches are located at scenic viewpoints.

They complete Banchory Rotary’s programme of five benches on the Deeside Way between Crathes and Potarch Bridge.

The club has thanked landowners for their support.

Club president Richard Bridger said: “We identified a need for resting places on the long stretches of the Way near Banchory, and are pleased to provide these seats for the local community and visitors.

“We hope plenty folk take the opportunity for a rest and to enjoy the views of the River Dee.”

Forestry Commission Scotland’s Recreational Forester (South), Dan Cadle, added: “We are pleased to assist the Rotary Club with this project, which will add to the enjoyment of the many cyclists, walkers and runners who use the Deeside Way through Blackhall Forest.”

The pathway is extensively used by walkers, cyclist, runners and horse riders.

It follows the line of the Old Royal Deeside Railway from Aberdeen to Banchory, through woodland and farmland to Kincardine O’Neil and then rejoins the old line from Aboyne to Ballater - a distance of just over 40 miles.

Along the way there are opportunities to link into other paths including historic drover roads and local path networks.