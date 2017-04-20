Second defibrillator installed in Torphins

Torphins has a second public access defibrillator (PAD).

The life-saving equipment has been installed in the village’s Mid Deeside Church.

Torphins Community Council and Torphins Patients Participation Group co-ordinated the sourcing and funding.

Donations were welcomed from John and Mary Watson Christmas Fair Stall, The Bread of Life, and Tarland and Mid Deeside First Responders.

A community council spokesperson said: “Thank you to Mid Deeside Church and First Responders for supporting the effort, and to Blue Flash Electrics for donating time and materials for connection of the unit on site.”

The other defibrillator is at the village’s Scotmid store.