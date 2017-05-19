Set for family fun at Ballater duck event

Ballater is gearing up for its popular duck festival.

The day of family fun will be held on Sunday, June 4.

The aim of the festival is to attract people to the village and give support to local businesses.

Around £4000 was raised at last year’s extravaganza.

Activities get under way at 11am with an interdenominational service in Glenmuick Church.

More than 70 stalls are expected on the Green and in the nearby Glenaden Hotel featuring a variety of goods and crafts including scented candles, jewellery, bags, furniture, knitting, wines, books, children’s stalls, and various food and confectionery items.

Ballater and District Pipe Band will play in front of the church at noon and there will bungee trampolines, bouncy castle, pony rides and a merry-go- round for the youngsters.

The local butcher will have a hog roast and burger stall on the Green, and most of the cafes, restaurants, bars, hotels and chip shop in Ballater will also be open.

Throughout the day, there will be several performances on the stage by a local choir and academy pupils.

The fun day culminates in a giant inflatable duck race on the River Dee at 3pm.

The winning duck will be paraded from the Royal Bridge back to the Green by the pipe band where the winning duck sponsor will be presented with the ‘Royal Deeside Quack Quaich’.

Mike Forbes, who is one of the organisers, said: “This year’s event will be bigger and better than last year.

“Once again, we’ve had enthusiastic support from the Rotary Club and local businesses. It’s going to be a great day, everyone is welcome.”