Severe weather brings disruption

Gales and heavy snow have hit parts of the North-east in the first cold snap of the winter.

Hundreds of homes have been left without power and some schools and roads have been closed due to the severe weather.

The overnight Arctic blast brought a mixture of rain, hail, sleet and snow swept in by storm force winds.

Scottish Hydro Electric say Ballater and Fraserburgh have been particularly affected by the loss of supplies.

Inchmarlo and Aboyne were among other communities hit.

Engineers are working to restore power as quickly as possible.

Motorists are being urged to drive carefully with treacherous conditions on some minor routes.

The A93 between Braemar and Spittal of Glenshee is closed in both directions and conditions are difficult on the B974 Banchory to Fettercairn road.

High winds are expected to ease during the day and snow showers will become less frequent.