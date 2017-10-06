Shire schools impress Danish teachers

Teachers from a private school in Denmark recently paid a two-day visit to Deeside and Donside.

The 22-strong group, from Filipskolen in Copenhagen, were invited to Aberdeenshire after meeting a council education official at a conference in Denmark last year.

The teachers visited Bennachie and enjoyed the view from the Mither Tap

They visited Craigievar School, Alford Academy and Hill of Banchory School.

And the Danish teachers were impressed with their welcome and hope the visit will lead to the start of links between Filipskolen and schools in the North-east.

Filipskolen principal Mark Lindberg-Christensen said: “We hope that this trip will be the start of a co-operation between our school and possibly one or more schools in the Aberdeen area.

“We certainly left with a great impression of Scottish friendliness and openness towards us.

“We are grateful to all Scottish participants for giving us are small, but very interesting, look at your schools.”

At Craigievar, the visitors were shown how its forest school works, and at Alford they were welcomed by the skirl o’ the pipes before going on to tour the school.

The final port of call was Hill of Banchory where the group was again given a traditional Scots welcome and they chatted to six P7 pupils and were then given a tour.

Cllr Gillian Owen, chair of Aberdeenshire Council’s education and children’s services committee, said: “I am pleased to hear that the teachers from Copenhagen received a warm welcome and enjoyed their visit to the three schools in Deeside and Donside.

“Developing and maintaining links with other countries and cultures gives our teachers a new perspective on how they can better deliver the national curriculum and improve standards in our schools.

“We look forward to hearing how we can take this collaboration further.”