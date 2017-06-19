Singer Emeli’s MBE in Queen’s Birthday Honours

People from the North-east were recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Chart-topper Emeli Sandi was made an MBE for her services to music, singing and song-writing.

The 30-year-old, who was raised in Alford, shot to fame in 2015 with her debut album, Our Version of Events.

She also permormed at the opening and closing ceremonies of the London Olympic Games.

Also made an MBE was a Deeside Highland games stalwart.

Peter Nicol, 82, has served on the Aboyne Highland Games committee for many and was also secretary of the Grampian Games Association.

He received his award for services to the Highland Games, the economy and voluntary services in the North of Scotland.

Another leading community figure in Deeside has been included in the honours list.

Alistair Cassie, from Ballater, has been given a BEM for services to the community.

Elsewhere, Professor Charles Skene, OBE, becomes a CBE for services to business and enterprise promotion.

Professor Skene, a leading Aberdeen businessman, began the Inchmarlo Retirement Village project at Banchory with a colleague around 30 years ago.

Richard Gledson, resident factor at Balmoral Estate, is made a member of the Royal Victorian Order and first gardener Duncan Stewart received the Royal Victorian Medal.