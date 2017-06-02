Singers in fine voice at concert

Banchory Singers threw themselves enthusiastically into another inspiring Spring concert.

They were led by their indefatigable music director, Dr Tara Leiper, with the assistance of the versatile Shona Elliott on piano.

Tara paid tribute to the language skills of the multilingual choir, whose repertoire included pieces in several African languages, Italian, Latin and even Scots.

There was also a wide range of musical styles, ranging through folk songs, spirituals, sacred music, humour and classical, the aim being to provide something for every taste.

The choir were ably supported by talented Banchory young musician of the year, Matthew Coats, in a virtuoso performance, and a small group of ‘flute friends’, led by Anne Robertson, who ably demonstrated the versatility of the instrument.

Several small group pieces by choir members showcased the impressive range of talents on offer.

There was also a surprise item by local singing duo The Great Dames (Tara Leiper and Ceri Kindley) who stepped in at the last minute to perform a duet from the 1980s musical Woman of the Year.

Banchory Singers welcome new members of all levels of expertise – rehearsals are in the West Church on Wednesdays from 7.15-9.30pm.

A recent ‘sing out’ rehearsal around the town raised £1500 for Banchory Sports Village.