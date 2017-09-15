Solicitors in big push for charities

Legal eagles have been pushing themselves to the limit to raise nearly £6000 for favourite charities.

Three experts from Mackinnons Solicitors, which has offices in Cults and Aboyne, tackled gruelling individual challenges.

One reached the top of the UK’s highest mountain, another ran the London Marathon, and one took on the Highland Cross coast-to-coast challenge.

Sarah Polson, from the company’s dispute resolution department, Fiona Cheyne from the commercial and marine department, and Mackinnons’ partner Martin Sinclair, who is a specialist in personal injury law, raised a combined total of £5975 for three different charities.

In June, Fiona Cheyne hiked up the 1,345 metre Ben Nevis with her mother Elizabeth Copp and raised £4610 for the PSP Association in recognition of the support the charity provides to her father Andy, who has been diagnosed with the rare and as yet incurable Corticobasal Degeneration (CBD).

Fiona said: “It’s thanks to the PSP Association that mum and dad have been given good practical advice and support in how to deal with dad’s condition. Their support worker keeps in touch with them over the phone and they value that greatly.”

Earlier in the year, Mackinnons’ litigation associate Sarah Polson ran the London Marathon after receiving a ballot place. For the firm’s 175th anniversary she decided to fundraise for the Fishermen’s Mission, Mackinnons charity of the year.

After months of training she joined the 40,000-strong field who ran the 26.2-mile course in April and raised £600 for the charity which provides support and welfare to fishermen and their families.

Sarah said: “They say the crowds get you through the marathon in London and they really do.”

In June, Mackinnons’ partner Martin Sinclair raised £765 for several charities by completing the Highland Cross challenge.

It is a 50-mile duathlon, 20 miles either running or walking and 30 miles by bike between Kintail and Beauly.

Martin said: “The Highland Cross is a terrific event and I’ve been keen to take part for a while.

“I was delighted to contribute in some small part to the ongoing success of this event.”

The funds were split between both the Fisherman’s Mission and the Highland Cross nominated charities in the Highlands which benefit from the event.