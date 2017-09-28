Special tours as castle shuts for winter

A Donside castle is preparing to close its doors for winter this weekend.

And visitors are being encouraged to make a trip to Craigievar, near Alford, for a series of special tours.

The visitor season comes to an end at the National Trust for Scotland’s popular attraction on Sunday but before that happens the castle need to be carefully cleaned and its contents covered for the winter months.

During the tours, people will have a chance to learn more about the process and speak to staff and volunteers.

Senior property assistant John Lemon said: “We “put the castle to bed” every year, which involves thoroughly cleaning, covering and protecting every item in the castle’s collection.

“This is to ensure that all the wonderful items in the castle are at their best when we re-open next season.”

Craigievar Castle has been in the care of Scotland’s largest conservation charity since the 1960s.

It reopens to visitors on Friday, March 30, 2018.

The grounds are open to the public all year round and offer an opportunity to experience autumn colour and winter walks.

After undergoing extensive repairs in 2008 and 2009, the castle was officially re-opened by Prince Charles, the Duke of Rothesay, in June, 2010.