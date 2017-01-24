Sports centre is named

A name has been agreed for Banchory’s long-awaited sports centre

Members of Marr Area Committee today unanimously decided on Banchory Sports Village.

Plans for the centre were given final approval last month.

Banchory and Mid Deeside Councillor Jill Webster said: “The project is moving on apace and the naming of the facility is another step forward in the process.

“We were delighted to name the facility “Banchory Sports Village” in recognition of the huge efforts of the Banchory Sports Village Trust in enabling the delivery of the project through their fundraising and working in partnership with the council to make the project a reality.

“The project is now at the tender stage and we shall see spades in the ground this year with completion in 2018.”