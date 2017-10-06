Stadium application put on hold

An application for a new stadium has been put on hold by Aberdeen FC.

City councillors had been due to make a decision on the plans for Kingsford next week.

But the club wants more time to discuss the proposals for the £50million complex near Westhill with planners.

Planning officials had been expected to publish their recommendation this week, ahead of the full council meeting, but this was delayed.

Planners have agreed to the club’s request for a deferral.

A spokesperson for Aberdeen City Council said: “We can confirm that item 9(h), in relation to the application for planning consent for proposed community and sports facilities at West Kingsford, has been withdrawn from the agenda for the meeting of full council on October 11 at the request of the applicant, Aberdeen Football Club.

“Having regard to the nature of the application and the associated complexities, and in light of the public interest, the planning authority has acceded to the request on this occasion.

“The request has been made to enable the applicant to seek further discussions and clarification to take place with the planning authority. If necessary, further planning consultation will follow.”

The stadium and training facilities have been earmarked for land between Westhill and Kingswells and close to the new city bypass.

Local objectors have highlighted increased traffic volumes, a threat to the green belt, and parking difficulties.

The club maintain that a move to a new 20,000 seater ground is vital for its future.