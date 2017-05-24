Stadium decision delay

Councillors won’t now consider Aberdeen FC’s proposed £50million stadium plans until later in the year.

An application for the development at Kingsford, near Westhill, had been due to go before the city council next month.

But it has emerged that local authority officials have asked the club for further information and it will not be discussed until the council’s October meeting.

The club says it remains confident that if permission is then granted, it will still meet the original target of having the stadium completed for the 2020-21 season.