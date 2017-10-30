Staff and residents return to care home

Staff and residents of Alastrean House in Aboyne are looking forward to moving into their luxurious accommodation this autumn.

Balhousie Care Group is reopening the facility following a £160,000 refurbishment after suffering extensive fire damage in January 2016.

All 38 residents and seven staff members were evacuated without injury, as the fire spread internally, causing damage to the walls and roof.

A former retreat for Royal Air Force veterans, the House is owned by The MacRobert Trust. With £160,000 invested in the design of the interior, the refurbished building will initially include 29 bedrooms, with a further 22 to open at a later stage. Repairs have been undertaken by the Trust, with Balhousie Care Group’s architect and designer Lesley Birrell.

Fiona Duncan, Alastrean House’s new manager, said: “A team of inspiring, caring and passionate people have been recruited to support residents of Alastrean House to live their life their way. Staff who have had the opportunity to view their new workplace have been so impressed they have already expressed an interest in booking a room for their own retirement!”