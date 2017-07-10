Step forward for volunteer awards

Nominations are being sought for this year’s Spirit of Ballater Awards.

The event celebrates volunteering in the local community and recognises when someone has made a difference, whether it be giving up their time, carrying out fundraising events or simply being available at all times to help out.

Aberdeenshire Voluntary Action (AVA) launched the awards last year when the efforts of volunteers who played a key role in the Storm Frank recovery were highlighted.

AVA local development officer, Aileen Longino, said: “Last year was an emotional event for all involved and the community wanted to keep the awards going, as volunteering happens every day of the year.”

After the huge success of the 2016 awards, it was decided to hold them again on the final day of Ballater Victoria Week.

They will be on Sunday, August 13, at 7.30 pm in the Victoria Hall.

Nomination forms are available from Ballater Library where you can post your vote, or from Aileen.Longino@avashire.org.uk

The closing date for entries is on Wednesday, July 26.