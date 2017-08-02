Stone-lifting ‘gathering’

Ballogie Estate will host a special day this Sunday paying tribute to local strongman Donald Dinnie.

Organisers hope to have the largest contingent of Dinnie Stones lifters at The Gathering at Potarch.

The event is marking stone-lifting as part of Scotland’s heritage.

Dinnie made history at Potarch in 1860 by lifting the two giant boulders across the bridge.

The feat proved to be the catalyst for the local sporting hero to compete in Highland Games and strongman competitions around the world.

On Sunday, six men will attempt to lift and carry the stones, while another 18 will try to haul up the boulders in the gardens of Potarch.

The Gathering is an international event aimed at bringing the stone-lifting community together for a day to showcase their capabilities.