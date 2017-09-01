Summer ball boost for community hub

Banchory’s Summer Marquee Ball took a break from fundraising this year - but has still managed a sizeable local donation.
The 20th anniversary event in June was a thank-you to all those who have supported the ball over the years.
But organisers Logan Sangster and Dawn Law did stage the Marquee Ball Games and, boosted by in-house donations, raised £6500 for Number One - the community hub in the town’s Scott Skinner Square.
Number One’s project co-ordinator, Jean Henretty, thanked everyone who had contributed to the donation.
She said: “Number One is a community cafe, run by volunteers for everyone in the community.
“The cafe refurbishment cost £25,000 and we require £20,000 annual running costs. This donation will go towards the refurbishment of the learning rooms where we hold workshops and counselling sessions.
“We have held a number of accredited courses, including first aid and food hygiene, with 50 people receiving qualifications.”
Next year’s summer ball will be held on June 23 at Raemoir House Hotel.
