Super slimmer Lyndsey  wins ‘Woman of the Year’

An Aboyne woman who lost five stone has been named ‘Woman of the Year’ in her slimming group because of her inspiring weight loss.

Lyndsey Fraser has gone from 15st 3lb to 10st 2lbin just 18 months.

Lyndsey Fraser

She was chosen to represent the Aboyne Slimming World group in the nationwide Slimming World Woman of the Year 2016 competition, which was aimed at finding the UK and Ireland’s top female slimmer.

Only six members from the Aberdeen/Aberdeenshire area met the national criteria.

Lyndsey, 31, joined Slimming World in January, 2015, after becoming increasingly unhappy with her size.

She said: “I started to put on weight a few years ago and after having my daughter it went to an all-time high.

“I tried lots of different diets but they usually left me feeling hungry or miserable - or both.

“With Slimming World it’s completely different, I never have to miss out and I don’t have to get hung up on weighing and measuring everything I eat.

“I don’t feel deprived and after losing five stone I’m the slimmest - and the happiest - I’ve been in such a long time.”

Lyndsey’s family and friends are amazed by how much she can eat and lose weight.

The mum added: “I still eat many of the same meals that I did before I started losing weight, like spaghetti bolognese, curries and roast dinners. Now I just prepare and cook them differently - and they taste so much better

“When I started out I never dreamt I’d be able to achieve all that I have. I lost six pounds in my first week and was blown away that the changes I’d made had such a big impact so quickly.

“As the weight started to come off and I began moving down dress sizes - I’ve gone from a size 20 to a 12 - I started to believe I could actually lose the weight and keep it off. Losing the weight has made such a huge difference - it’s changed my life.”

Nicola Gardyne, who runs the Aboyne and Banchory groups, said: “I’m so proud of Lyndsey. Not only does she look fabulous, she’s improved her health and is bursting with energy.

“She’s a huge inspiration to everyone in our group and I hope she inspires other women - and men - in Deeside to change their lives in the same way.”