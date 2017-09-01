Tarland group to tackle low cost housing concerns

A small group of Deeside residents have banded together to tackle a lack of low cost housing in their area.

Tarland Community Housing’s current role is to engage with local residents and work in partnership with the MacRobert Trust, Rural Housing Scotland and the community to establish the village’s housing needs and to find the best solution.

The group is concerned about the problem facing local people who want to move back to the area, young first-time buyers, families/couples or individuals who want to rent, buy or self-build and for older residents wwanting to to downsize.

A survey sent out in the area identified 25 households in the Howe of Cromar area who have a need for new housing.

One of the Tarland Community Housing organisers, Joanna Fraser, said: “We now need those 25 households to get involved and we are running a series of drop-in sessions in the MacRobert Trust Shop in Tarland and urge interested residents to pop in.”

The next drop-in session will at the trust shop on Saturday, September 9, between 10-noon. Contact tarlandhousing@outlook.com for more information.