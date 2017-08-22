Tarland set for food and music festival

Tarland Food and Music Festival has become a much-anticipated weekend celebration of local food and traditional music.

The event will run from Friday, September 22, until Sunday, September 24, and will include venues throughout the village, including a ‘pop-up’ in an empty shop building, formerly Eddie Fowlie’s grocers.

This festival space, donated by the MacRobert Trust, will be home to a relaxation session, lunchtime cafes, a ‘future of farming’

discussion, a gin tasting, a harp recital, and a one-night-only appearance by award-winning curry house, India on the Green.

The Tarland Local Market will be held in the MacRobert Hall on the Saturday from 10am-noon (free entry), and will feature a wide range of local food producers, with teas and homebaking by Cromar Old People’s Association.

The festival will open on Friday with a concert featured in the Aboyne and Deeside Festival programme, by the folk duo Mairearad Green (accordion and bagpipes) and Anna Massie (guitar, banjo, fiddle), playing a set alongside local fiddler Paul Anderson. He will be joined by Iranian musician, Peyman Heydarian.

Saturday sees the Tarland debut of the lively Irish-Scots-Hungarian band Dallahan, supported by winners of the Speyfest Young Entertainer of the Year 2017, The Rowies.

Festival-goers will also be entertained by harpist Susan Zappert, the Ballater and District Pipe Band, and a performance by the Aberdeen Gaelic Choir, who will sing in Tarland Community Garden.

Hector Riddell will be hosted by the Cromar History Group for a Sunday afternoon of bothy ballads and stories from his farming lifetime in Aberdeenshire.

The programme of events features activities for all the family.

For full details of weekend events, including online ticket sales, visit http://www.tarland.org.uk/food-music- day/, Facebook and Twitter, or contact organisers on 07436 369109 and tarlandfmf@gmail.com