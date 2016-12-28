Three charged after drug seizures

Three people have been charged in connection with separate drug seizures in Aberdeenshire.

Police confirmed that a 42-year-old woman and a man aged 30 were charged following the recovery of heroin with a street value of around £6500 in Huntly.

The recovery was made on Monday and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old man has also been charged in connection with the recovery of cocaine with a potential street value of around £1,550 from a property in the Banchory area. A report has also been submitted to the fiscal.

Local area Ccmmander Chief Inspector Murray Main said: “Targeting serious organised crime involving drugs is a priority for the Division under Operation Aspen to ensure the North-east remains one of the safest places to live and work.

“We continue to appeal to anyone with information about drugs where they live to contact police.”