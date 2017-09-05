Ticketing scheme launched for North-east attractions

A pilot ticketing scheme has been launched for half a dozen North-east tourist attractions.

People paying their entry fee to any of the six then have the chance to visit three more of Aberdeenshire’s leading facilities free.

The attractions taking part in the pilot are Braemar Castle, Crathes Castle, Grampian Transport Museum, Aberdeen Science Centre, Fraserburgh Lighthouse Museum and Macduff Marine Aquarium.

The scheme began last Friday and will run until October 29.

If the initiative is successful, the plan is to extend it next year to nine attractions during late spring and early autumn.

Grampian Transport Musuem curator Mike Ward said: “The objectives are to offer unquestionable value for money in the normally

quieter months, encourage more visitors to Aberdeen City and Shire, encourage more local people to visit leading facilities, increase the length of visitors’ stay in Aberdeenshire and to gather accurate visitor flow data.”

Each attraction is issuing 1000 special tickets on a first come, first served basis.